Maharashtra FDA to take strict action against food safety violators says commissioner

Maharashtra FDA to take strict action against food safety violators, says commissioner

Updated on: 14 June,2025 04:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar warns food businesses of strict action for violating food safety norms, including licence cancellation and legal steps. Over 30,000 operators trained last year; 1 lakh more to be trained in 2025

Maharashtra FDA to take strict action against food safety violators, says commissioner

FDA taking samples. Pic/File Pic

Maharashtra FDA to take strict action against food safety violators, says commissioner
In view of growing concerns over food safety and public health, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will take stringent action, including licence cancellations, monetary penalties, and legal proceedings, against establishments found violating food safety regulations, said FDA Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on Friday.

Addressing the media, Narvekar underlined the importance of strict compliance with food safety standards and urged all food business operators to treat it as a core responsibility. “Food safety is not merely a regulatory requirement but a critical social responsibility linked to public health,” he said. 


He reiterated that businesses must uphold hygiene and safety norms during all stages of food storage and handling. “All food businesses are required to follow the safety norms strictly. Violations will lead to immediate notices and necessary legal action,” warned Narvekar.


Currently, Maharashtra has more than 30,000 registered food business operators. According to Narvekar, all these operators underwent food safety training last year as part of the state’s capacity-building initiative. In 2025, the FDA aims to expand this programme and train an additional one lakh operators to strengthen awareness and ensure better compliance.
As reported by PTI, the FDA is targeting the training of one lakh more food handlers this year under its ongoing capacity-building efforts.

The department also noted that it is actively collaborating with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to conduct awareness drives. “The FDA, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is conducting awareness campaigns, training sessions, and workshops under the Food Safety and Certification Training Programme,” an official statement said.

To further strengthen enforcement, the FDA has recruited 189 new food safety officers, who officially joined the department on June 7. With this increased manpower, inspections of food establishments such as hotels, restaurants, and cafés are expected to increase significantly across the state.

The FDA confirmed that regular inspections are already underway and that establishments found violating safety norms are being prosecuted under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006.

In a final advisory, the department urged citizens to report cases of food adulteration or safety concerns through its helpline or the Food Safety Connect mobile application.

(With PTI Inputs)

mumbai food food and drug administration mumbai news mumbai FSSAI

