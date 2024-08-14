Breaking News
Updated on: 14 August,2024 06:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

FSSAI CEO during the meeting with BMC officials, said that street food is a crucial element of Mumbai's culture and economy. He further stated that the FSSAI plans to increase the number of trained food handlers under its flagship Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) program.

FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao with BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani and other officials/ Sourced Photo

G Kamala Vardhana Rao, the CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Bhushan Gagrani and Dr KH Govindraj, IAS Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department on Wednesday to discuss strategies to enhance food safety and hygiene in Mumbai.


The FSSAI, in their media statement, said that the discussion focused on the expansion of their training programs for food handlers and introducing rapid on-the-spot adulteration testing across Mumbai. 



"The discussions centred on strategies to step up food safety and hygiene in Mumbai by significantly expanding FSSAI’s training program for food handlers and promoting on-the-spot rapid adulteration testing in the city, among a slew of measures," the food safety regulatory body said in their statement. 


Rao, during the meeting with BMC officials, said that street food is a crucial element of Mumbai's culture and economy. He further stated that the FSSAI plans to increase the number of trained food handlers under its flagship Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) program. He said the FoSTaC initiative particularly targets street food vendors, aiming to improve hygiene standards across the city. 

Rao also noted that over 8 lakh street food vendors and food business operators (FBOs) have already received training in Mumbai.

Given Mumbai's vast population and the crucial need for accessible food safety testing, Rao also announced the deployment of extra mobile food testing vans, known as 'Food Safety on Wheels' (FSW). These vans will allow for on-the-spot adulteration testing, resulting in rapid and effective food safety assessments. This initiative is part of the FSSAI's nationwide pre-festive surveillance drive, which ensures that food consumed by citizens is safe and free of contamination.

The panel also discussed the possible establishment of healthy and sanitary food lanes, colloquially called Khau gulleys in Mumbai. This program aims to create authorised locations where street food sellers can work under rigorous cleanliness guidelines, providing safe and appetising cuisine to both Mumbai residents and tourists.

Furthermore, Rao spoke about the promotion of health clubs in Mumbai schools, emphasising the necessity of developing healthy eating habits and food safety awareness at an early age. This effort is viewed as critical to developing a health-conscious generation in the city, the FSSAI stated.

