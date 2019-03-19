Disha Patani flaunts her svelte figure in this hot red red hot bikini, see photo

bollywood-fashion

Disha Patani is back with her bikini post to promote the innerwear brand she is endorsing

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani.

Although Disha Patani has admitted to the fact that she is an introvert, she keeps her fans engaged with her social media activity. The actress' posts are a testimony of the confidence she carries with herself. Disha Patani stuns her followers with bold and beautiful pictures, which leaves her fans gasping for breath. Her latest photo is all about conviction while she promotes the innerwear brand, she is the ambassador for.

In a hot red coloured lingerie with a pair of denim, Disha Patani looks smokin' hot! Her mirror image shows her perfectly toned body, thanks to her disciplined workout sessions. The Bharat actress shared the photo and wrote, "#MyCalvins @calvinklein [sic]."

Disha Patani has also been on the receiving end of negative comments for posting such pictures. However, the Baaghi 2 girl is unfazed by such comments and chooses to give a blind eye to such comments. There have also been times when Disha disabled the comments section while posing for lingerie photoshoots.

Disha Patani, who is spearheading for her upcoming film Bharat doesn't miss out a single chance on sharing her impeccable workout videos and high octane action stunts on Instagram. Taking the internet by storm with 18.4 million followers, her captivating action pictures and videos receive more messages from girls rather than boys.

The 26-year old is representing the trapeze artist in Bharat and is working relentlessly to nail the art. Owing to immense fan following in India, Disha Patani has become a national sensation for her incredible workout prep for Bharat. Disha is the only actress in Bollywood to perfect her action roles without using a body double which has garnered her love from her fans.

Apart from this, she is also in news for her hush-hush love affair with Tiger Shroff. The latter's actor-father Jackie Shroff has also spoken about their equation and Disha is often seen hanging out with Tiger's mom, Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff.

