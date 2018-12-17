Monday Motivation: Disha Patani's workout video is pumped with energy

Dec 17, 2018, 08:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Disha Patani, who is often seen sharing some great workout posts has once again nailed it with her new video

Disha Patani/picture courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram account

Disha Patani loves working out and it is evident enough from her social media posts. The actress has shared a new video of her kickboxing, and it is taking the internet by storm. The actress posted: "Trying combinations @rakeshyadav13 [sic]"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Trying combinationsðÂÂ¸ @rakeshyadav13

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onDec 15, 2018 at 8:57pm PST

If it's not her hot bod pictures, it's her workout sessions that will make you hit the gym for a perfect body, just like Disha Patani. Is she trying such new stunts for her upcoming movie or this is just her daily workout regime? Well, only time will tell! 

After a successful stint with Baaghi 2, and promoting numerous brands, Disha Patani is also training hard for Salman Khan's Bharat. She plays a trapeze artist in the film. Sources suggest that the actor, who plays a trapeze artiste in the offering, has undergone a hair makeover, even sporting a different shade for the film.

Including performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

