Monday Motivation: Disha Patani's workout video is pumped with energy
Disha Patani, who is often seen sharing some great workout posts has once again nailed it with her new video
Disha Patani loves working out and it is evident enough from her social media posts. The actress has shared a new video of her kickboxing, and it is taking the internet by storm. The actress posted: "Trying combinations @rakeshyadav13 [sic]"
If it's not her hot bod pictures, it's her workout sessions that will make you hit the gym for a perfect body, just like Disha Patani. Is she trying such new stunts for her upcoming movie or this is just her daily workout regime? Well, only time will tell!
After a successful stint with Baaghi 2, and promoting numerous brands, Disha Patani is also training hard for Salman Khan's Bharat. She plays a trapeze artist in the film. Sources suggest that the actor, who plays a trapeze artiste in the offering, has undergone a hair makeover, even sporting a different shade for the film.
Including performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.
