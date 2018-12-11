Disha Patani is back with her seductive lingerie post

bollywood-fashion

Disha Patani has disabled the comments section on this Instagram post

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani.

Disha Patani is known to soar temperatures with her sizzling hot photos on social media. After sharing some pictures from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding, and pictures with the evergreen Rekha, Disha Patani has shared an electrifying photo of hers in a set of black lingerie, promoting the said brand.

In the post, Disha Patani is seen throwing a seductive look as she lays on the bed for this photoshoot. Interestingly, due to trolls always having a field day and posting negative comments, the Baaghi 2 actress has disabled her comments section. The post has received more than six lakh hearts and counting.

View this post on Instagram #MyCalvins @calvinkleinðÂÂ¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onDec 10, 2018 at 9:30pm PST

Disha, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, made a public appearance at Ranveer-Deepika's wedding reception, and the entry was completely filmy! Tiger, like an obedient boyfriend, held the long trail of Disha's gown and made her feel at ease, as she walked the red carpet. The video of which, had gone viral on social media.

After a successful stint with Baaghi 2, and promoting numerous brands, Disha Patani is also training immensely hard for Salman Khan's Bharat. She plays a trapeze artist in the film. Sources suggest that the actor, who plays a trapeze artiste in the offering, has undergone a hair makeover, even sporting a different shade for the film. The makers will have some hairy tales to relate at a later stage. The actress has time and again been treating the audience with the insights into her training sessions for Bharat.

Including performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

Also Read: Photos: Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Step Out In Sexy Outfits On Dinner Date

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates