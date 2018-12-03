Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone reception: Kareena, Janhvi, Disha, Vaani ooze oomph

Dec 03, 2018, 11:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent

To add glamour to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria at the red carpet

Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah and Instagram/poonamdamania.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reached the final stage of their wedding celebrations on Saturday by hosting a grand bash for the entire Bollywood. The much-loved couple got married in Italy's picturesque Lake Como on November 14 and 15. The other two receptions were held in Bengaluru on November 21 and in Mumbai on November 28.

There were a few celebrities, who swept everyone with their amazing fashion sense. Leading the race was begum Kareena Kapoor Khan. Dressed in a green blingy backless gown, kohl-eyes and soft parted curls, Kareena looked stunning. 


Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/poonamdamania.

Next in queue was Janhvi Kapoor, the Dhadak actress experimented with her saree-look, and we give her a thumbs up for this bright look! Styled by her cousin Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi looked eccentric.

Janhvi Kapoor at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's reception: Photo: Yogen Shah

Disha Patani's Mohit Rai lilac gown with a plunging neckline screamed elegance. She accentuated the look with a diamond neckpiece and was accompanied by beau Tiger Shroff. 

Disha Patani at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's reception party. Photo: Instagram/dishapatani.

Vaani Kapoor sizzled in a golden saree, with an embellished blouse that highlighted her curves.

Vaani Kapoor at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's reception party. All Photos: Yogen Shah.

Here are a few other actresses, who looked glamorous at Ranveer-Deepika wedding reception:

Jacqueline Fernandez

Katrina Kaif

Deepika and Ranveer, who have been taking the internet by storm with their many dreamy pictures from various ceremonies, looked their stylish best at the reception. Deepika looked sizzling hot in a custom-made Zuhair Murad red high-slit beaded gown, with a plunging neckline, paired with red stilettos which added the perfect amount of oomph to the outfit. She chose to compliment her look with bold eyes and nude lips. While, Ranveer looked dapper in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna black tuxedo with a velvet jacket, styling his outfit with black square frames, gelled hair and matching black shoes.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Also present at the reception were Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, among many others.

