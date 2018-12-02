Videos: Ranveer Singh dances with Amitabh Bachchan on Jumma Chumma at his reception

bollywood

Ranveer Singh was seen shaking a leg with Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan at his reception party

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with Amitabh Bachchan and Indian Football player Sunil Chhetri and wife Sonam Bhattacharya. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Ranveer Singh Fan Club.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception held on Saturday saw the witnessed a starry Bollywood night enjoying their hearts out. While we have seen Ranveer Singh being the heart and soul of other wedding parties, it was expected to have the groom shake a leg at his own wedding reception.

Many inside pictures and videos from the wedding reception have surfaced on the social media, and it's evident enough how elated was everyone to celebrate love. In one of the videos, Ranveer Singh is seen dancing on the iconic song, 'Jumma Chumma' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The photo shows how happy Sr. Bachchan after watching Ranveer groove to his evergreen 'Jumma Chumma'.

Watch the video here:

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a black velvet suit and a bow with gelled hair and black leather shoes, while Deepika Padukone looked smouldering hot in a red embellished dress with a long trail. Later, Ranveer opted for a printed furry jacket and Deepika changed to white sneakers and was seen sans the trail for the afterparty.

With Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan also present at the function, Ranveer along with SRK, put on their dancing shoes to dance on the sassy Chhaiyya Chhaiyya song. The Gunday actor also rapped at his reception party.

Watch the video here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married on November 14 and 15 in two different traditions – Sindhi and Konkani style. The marriage took place at Italy's Lake Como, and ever since they have been on a celebratory spree.

Not just Ranveer, Deepika too was seen burning the floor with her crazy moves as she grooved on some retro music.

Cupid struck between the two on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: RamLeela. Since then, the on-screen hit duo went on to do many films together. RamLeela was their first film together, and ever since they have always been head over heels for each other.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen portraying the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's next, whereas Ranveer is prepping up for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Rohit Shetty's Simmba, 83, and Takht.

