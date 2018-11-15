Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share photos as married couple!

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in two different ceremonies on November 14-15 in Italy's Lake Como, have finally shared their first photo as husband and wife

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh.

The wait is finally over! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have treated their audience and fans with their first photo as a married couple! The Bajirao Mastani pair took to their respective Instagram handles to share the breathtakingly beautiful picture from the picturesque location of Italy's Lake Como.

Due to heavy security and phones banned from carrying at the wedding venue, everything from the wedding remained under the wraps, and so did the hullabaloo around the newly married's first photo. On Wednesday, November 14, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony, and November 15 had the couple exchange wedding vows in Sindhi customs. It was only after the two-day wedding affair that Ranveer-Deepika decided to disclose to the world their first photo, as husband and wife.

Touted to be as one of the hottest couples, Ranveer and Deepika will host a grand wedding reception on November 21 in Bengaluru, whereas, a lavish wedding affair will be conducted on November 28 in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel for their friends from the Bollywood fraternity.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Sindhi groom and bride.

Cupid struck between the two on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: RamLeela. Since then they went on to do many films together. RamLeela was their first film together and ever since they have always been head over heels for each other.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen portraying the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's next, whereas Ranveer is prepping up for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Rohit Shetty's Simmba, 83, and Takht.

