Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now married!

After seeing each other for six years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally married now. They got married in a traditional Konkani ceremony

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone.

Finally, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now husband and wife! According to ANI, Ranveer and Deepika have got married in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on Wednesday (November 14).

After all the hullabaloo and speculations ringing in about their big-fat and one of the most-anticipated weddings, everything has laid to rest with Ranveer and Deepika exchanging wedding vows in the wonderful nest of Lake Como in Italy on November 14.

Prior to this, Ranveer and Deepika had a sangeet ceremony, which had Harshdeep Kaur to lift everyone's mood with her melodious voice on the songs, Dilbaro, Kabira amongst others. The bride, groom and their families reached the Italian resort town over the weekend and kicked off the pre-wedding celebrations with an engagement ceremony.

A source close to the couple had earlier told mid-day, "The evening had two functions lined up — an engagement ceremony and a sit-down dinner. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed the guests personally at the entrance of the Casta Diva, which was all lit up. Both flaunted western outfits – while Deepika wore a white dress, Ranveer sported a black creation. They exchanged rings in the presence of about 45 people, including their families and entourage. The ceremony was followed by a formal dinner where the couple thanked everyone for being part of their special occasion. The guests were categorically requested not to share any pictures from the function."

Ranveer Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav had shared an emotional post on her social media handle, where she had written, "No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn't stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness (sic)." The source had further added that the duo was keen on this resort for their nuptials, given the breathtaking view and privacy it offers.

A grand reception is on the cards after they return to the bay on November 28 at Grand Hyatt hotel. Prior to this, they'll be hosting a reception party at Deepika's hometown on November 21 in Bengaluru.

Bollywood's Bajirao and Mastani have been inseparable ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: RamLeela. Their chemistry spit fire on screen, thus making them the ideal couple. In between, there were rumours of their relationship hitting a rough patch. However, their public display of affection managed to quash those rumours. The couple's social media admiration for each other is at its peak these days.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is set to portray the role of an acid attack survivor in her next film while Ranveer Singh is prepping up for Gully Boy, Simmba, 83, and Takht.

