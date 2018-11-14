Here's what transpired at Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding eve party

bollywood

Ahead of walking down the aisle today, Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone, kick off four-day shaadi celebrations in Italy with an engagement ceremony and sit-down dinner

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

In what is easily the most awaited wedding of the year, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are set to solemnise their six-year relationship today in Lake Como, Italy. While reports suggested that the power couple will tie the knot at Villa del Balbianello, it has come to light that the venue of the band, baaja, baaraat is, in fact, the Casta Diva Resort and Spa that is located on the east side of Lake Como in Blevio village. With the bride, groom and their families reaching the Italian resort town over the weekend, the pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on Monday evening with an engagement ceremony.



The Casta Diva Resort serves as the dreamy backdrop to the couple's wedding. Pics/Instagram

A source close to the couple reveals, "The evening had two functions lined up — an engagement ceremony and a sit-down dinner. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed the guests personally at the entrance of the Casta Diva, which was all lit up. Both flaunted western outfits – while Deepika wore a white dress, Ranveer sported a black creation. They exchanged rings in the presence of about 45 people, including their families and entourage. The ceremony was followed by a formal dinner where the couple thanked everyone for being part of their special occasion. The guests were categorically requested not to share any pictures from the function."

Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav shared an emotional post on her social media handle, where she wrote, "No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn't stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness (sic)." The source adds that the duo was keen on this resort for their nuptials, given the breathtaking view and privacy it offers.

"The resort comprises seven villas named after famous operatic heroines. The architecture is a mix of old Italian style and contemporary designs. The hotel closed its doors to all visitors from Sunday for their wedding celebrations." While the mehndi ceremony took place yesterday, the Konkani wedding is scheduled for today followed by the Sindhi style wedding tomorrow.



Kaur at the mehndi ceremony. Pic/Instagram

Mehndi laga ke rakhna

It was time for revelry as the two families hosted the mehndi function last afternoon. Singer Harshdeep Kaur along with Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan performed at the ceremony, belting out chartbusters of the superstar couple. "It was a fun gathering with lots of music and lunch," says the source.

