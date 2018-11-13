Here's what to expect at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Italy wedding!

bollywood

All you need to know about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's four-day wedding affair at Lake Como in Italy

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding affair is just a day away, and Lake Como in Italy has been decorated for this auspicious occasion. The pictures from the venue have been shared by ANI and they look mesmerising.

Italy: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Lombardy, the venue for the wedding ceremony of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Preparations underway. pic.twitter.com/MuuBJXos50 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

The beautiful view of the location just describes that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding is going to be one grand affair!

The couple is all set to solemnise their six-year-old relationship, and several theories about their special day are already doing rounds on the web. Here are few that top the list:

Exclusive bond with the chef for not repeating their wedding's food at another event: Ranveer and Deepika have zeroed down on the chefs and had signed a bond about serving special recipes. Apparently, an exquisite Versace cutlery will be served for the big day.

No carrying mobile phones: in the era of social media, it becomes extremely difficult for celebrities to escape from its bug. Several videos and photos from the private ceremonies have made its way on social media. Remember, how pictures and videos from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding had crashed the internet? Well, to keep the occasion a private one – Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have reportedly requested their guests not to carry mobile phones at their wedding venue.

Four-day affair at Lake Como: The revelry will be a four-day affair in Lake Como in Italy, starting with the sangeet on November 13. The power couple will have two wedding ceremonies, as per North Indian and South Indian customs respectively.

Wedding customs: "Since Deepika is a South Indian and Ranveer is of Sindhi-Punjabi origin, the two families have decided to follow the customs practised by both communities. A South Indian wedding has been planned for November 14, complete with Kannadiga rituals. The next day will see the couple solemnise their relationship as per the customs of a North Indian wedding (Anant Karaj)." Reportedly, Deepika will wear a pink-purple lehenga for Anant Karaj.

Privileged guest-list: As mid-day had reported earlier, the big, fat wedding will take place at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. We hear, Padukone and Singh wish to make it an intimate affair and are said to have invited only four friends from the film industry, and they are Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra.

Ranveer's wedding procession: According to a peeping moon

Wedding photographer: Reportedly, DeepVeer has hired the same photographer, who shot Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding.

A grand reception is on the cards after they return to the bay on November 28 at Grand Hyatt hotel. Prior to this, they'll be hosting a reception party at Deepika's hometown in Bengaluru.

