Farah Khan Kunder gives an unconventional gift to newly weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

bollywood

With no-gifts policy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get an unconventional gift from their director best friend Farah Khan Kunder

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Finally, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now husband and wife! Though the duo has kept this one a hush-hush affair, with a tight security, the pictures from the venue have already all over the social media platforms.

As we all know it, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had jotted a few rules for everyone who attend the wedding, one of it being 'no-gifts' for the bride and the groom.

Bollywood director, who shares a good camaraderie with both Deepika and Ranveer gave the newly wedded couple an unconventional gift. Take a look!

Well, this is truly a good way to share togetherness!

A grand reception is on the cards after they return to the bay on November 28 at Grand Hyatt hotel. Prior to this, they'll be hosting a reception party at Deepika's hometown on November 21 in Bengaluru.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: RamLeela. That was their first film together and ever since they have been inseparable.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen portraying the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's next, whereas Ranveer is prepping up for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Rohit Shetty's Simmba, 83, and Takht.

