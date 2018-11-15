Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding pictures: DeepVeer to share first visuals today

bollywood

Good news for fans; newly-weds Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to share pictures from their big day this evening, after wrapping up the Sindhi-style shaadi

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

They may have played star-crossed lovers in all their outings on screen, but off-screen, it was a perfect union for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as they became man and wife in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony, in the presence of family and friends yesterday.



The guests captured at the venue during the wedding ceremony

Amid reports stating that the ceremony had a strict no-phone policy and saw intense security measures in place, fans had to seek solace in assorted pictures that surfaced online. However, mid-day has learnt that the newly-weds will, in fact, be sharing official images of the special occasion with their admirers — the two will jointly release pictures of the functions this evening, after wrapping up the Sindhi-style wedding.



Prakash Padukone arrives at the venue on a boat

A source reveals, "Both Deepika and Ranveer were certain that they wanted to share their joy with their fans who have been showering them with good wishes. Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer is the official photographer for the functions. It was decided early on during their discussion with him that the pictures will be released right after the North Indian style wedding was wrapped up. The images are likely to be shared at around 6 pm [IST] today."



Singh's father Jugjeet and sister Ritika were among the first to arrive

As for the wedding of the year, the Konkani style ceremony kicked off at 8 am in Lake Como, with the scenic CastaDiva Resort and Spa serving the perfect setting to the culmination of their six-year-long romance. Says a source present at the do, "The guests wore South Indian attire in keeping with the ceremony. Deepika wore a red and gold Sabyasachi outfit, complete with jewellery that included family heirlooms. Ranveer looked dapper in a Sabyasachi white kurta and dhoti."



Padukone's sister Anisha, mother Ujjala in white outfits. Pics/Instagram

It has been heard that 12 florists from Florence were brought over the weekend to decorate the resort with Padukone's favourite flowers — white water lilies and white roses. As many as 8,000 flowers were used to adorn the venue.

The guest adds that Padukone followed all the South Indian rituals, including the Kanya Aagaman, which marks the bride's arrival at the mandap. "Deepika's walk up to the mandap was the highlight of the wedding. Shubha Mudgal performed live as she walked." The wedding ceremony was followed by an elaborate lunch. "It was a sit-down lunch with South Indian fare served on banana leaf."

Also Read: Here's what transpired at Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding eve party

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates