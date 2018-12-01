Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look glamorous at their big fat Bollywood wedding reception

bollywood

Finally, the Bollywood party of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding is here

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married on Noveber 14 and 15 in two different traditions – Sindhi and Konkani style. The marriage took place at Italy's Lake Como, and ever since they have been on a celebratory spree. Probably Ranveer and Deepika are one of the first couples to throw so many parties post their wedding, and why not? Love has always been a celebration for both, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share their look for the reception:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onDec 1, 2018 at 7:46am PST

The newlyweds have thrown a big fat reception for their industry friends, and the never-ending list has the who's who of Bollywood to glide on the red carpet. Expected guests from the industry are Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and many others.

Reportedly, over 800 people including actors, directors, crew members and other people associated with the film industry are set to celebrate Ranveer and Deepika's wedding, which is held at a plush hotel in Mumbai.

Prior to this event, the Bajirao Mastani couple had held a reception on November 28, which saw the media delegates and corporate friends blessing the couple. Ranveer's sister Ritika Singh had also thrown a party on November 24, which had the newly married couple in their best quirky avatars, which became the talk of the town.

On November 21, The Ram Leela couple was hosted by a wedding reception by Deepika's parents at their hometown in Bengaluru, which saw the latter's family and friends. On Friday, DeepVeer were seen seeking blessings at the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with their respective families.

Ranveer Singh, who till date, has inarguably been the life of all Bollywood weddings and parties is witnessing one of its own. It would be interesting to see if he does some madcap performances and gimmicks at his own wedding?

Also Read: Ranveer Singh: My Happiness Comes From Deepika's Happiness

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates