Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception pictures are out!

bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh threw a grand wedding party for their Bollywood friends at a popular 5-star hotel in Santacruz, Mumbai on Wednesday

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: ranveersingh.

After all the festivities and numerous wedding functions organised by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Italy, Bangalore and Mumbai, the couple threw a lavish wedding reception party at the Grand Hyatt for industry insiders on Wednesday. The reception party saw the who's who from the tinsel town and the newlyweds exuded radiance and the post-wedding glow on their faces. Post the elaborate and high-on-security wedding, this is the first event where Ranveer and Deepika have officially addressed the media as husband and wife.

Dressed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked ethereal in these pictures. In the ivory outfit with gold embroidery, the newly married couple will make your heart skip a beat. Take a look

Groom Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to share the photos:



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dressed up for their Mumbai reception. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh.

The couple also came and addressed the media. Take a look at those pictures here:



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone caught in a sweet moment. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Before hosting this reception, Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani had hosted a vibrant and colourful party for their near and dear ones on November 24, Saturday. While we have seen the Befikre actor go all quirky with his choice of outfits earlier, it wasn't surprising to see him wearing a knee-length coat with floral embellishments and an over v-neck shirt with black trousers. His kohl-rimmed eyes and two-layered neckpiece were chosen perfectly to complete the look. Deepika Padukone left everyone awestruck by her dressing sense on that day. She chose a floral lehenga and a tiara. Adding a perfect amount of oomph to her outfit was her traditional statement neckpiece.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

Another wedding reception by the newlyweds will be thrown on December 1. Looks like the couple is all in a celebratory mood.

Also Read: A Guide To Help You Whip Your Hair Back And Forth Like Deepika Padukone

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates