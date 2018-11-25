Photos and videos of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's crazy party hosted by Ritika Bhavnani go viral

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will host a wedding reception in Mumbai at The Grand Hyatt on November 28, scheduled to be attended by the who's who of the film fraternity.

Newly wed - Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone danced like noone's watching at the party hosted for them by the groom's sister Ritika Bhavnani at the Grand Hyatt. While the couple restrained from sharing pictures from the party online, fanclubs managed to give us glimpses of the crazy night. Here are some inside pictures that have gone viral.

Though Ranveer opted for outfits made by designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Rohit Bal for his wedding with actress Deepika Padukone and Bengaluru reception respectively, for the grand dinner hosted by his sister to celebrate the nuptials, Singh chose an outfit designed by ace designer Manish Arora. Deepika opted for an embroidered lehenga and styled her look with traditional jewellery.

Ranveer complemented the outfit with jewellery from Amrapali Jaipur for the dinner, said a statement.

Arora says Ranveer's energy and vibrant personality adds a charm to any outfit. "It's overwhelming to see his love for my designs; the garment is a special one which is reimagined from one of my outfits at Burning Man. The outfit has intricate embellishments and our signature pink fluoro and heart motifs. I can't wait to see him torching the dance floor in my outfit," Arora told IANS.

The actor sported an anti-fit, long silk jacket with intricate handcrafted embellishments added with the designer's signature heart motifs and ostentatious pink.

The outfit was paired with pink tinge sunglasses and heavy fine jewellery from Amrapali Jaipur. He sported a multi-layered pearl and diamond necklace in one and a multi layered pearl and polki necklace with an emerald in the centre, attached with the brand's signature cut rubies.

An assortment of Victorian rings with emeralds, rubies, diamonds and polkis completed his look.

From being spotted at Arora's show last year to occasionally wearing his designs, Ranveer has been the designer's fan since long.

Known for his eclectic and outrageous designs, the actor is the only male for whom Arora has designed menswear in Bollywood.

Deepika and Ranveer had a two-day wedding affair, starting November 14 at picturesque Lake Como in Italy.

Check out some photos and videos from DeepVeer's wedding party, hosted by Ranveer's sister:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.





View this post on Instagram A match made in Paradise! @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone A post shared by DiwaaahBhaiWaah! (@shanoosharmarahihai) onNov 24, 2018 at 9:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram The girlies. Pretty ness.... @anshulakapoor @mallika_bhat ðð A post shared by DiwaaahBhaiWaah! (@shanoosharmarahihai) onNov 24, 2018 at 1:41pm PST

