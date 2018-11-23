Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding return gift is priceless

bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave a very thoughtful wedding return gift to their guests, and it is truly priceless

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding gift. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/codesilver.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh solemnised their six-year-old relationship on November 14 and 15 in a Konkani and Sindhi style wedding. The festivities have still not stopped for the newly married couple, and they hosted a grand reception at Deepika's hometown Bengaluru's The Leela Palace hotel.

The couple, who requested their guests not to carry any gifts, gave away a personalised return gift to all the people who attended their wedding. The duo thanked everyone with a thoughtful gift that had beautiful silver plated photo frames with a hand-written note. The gift was handcrafted by Code Silver and they took to their Instagram to reveal some information about it, and wrote: "Beauty is in minimalism, but that's also what's challenging! It was a pleasure fabricating Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's wedding giveaways! P.S. - the picture inside the frame is only for a representative purpose. They were otherwise presented with handwritten notes by the duo."

Coming back to the Bajirao Mastani couple's wedding reception, they both looked ethereal. Deepika, who was styled by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, was seen sporting a golden-coloured silk Kanjeevaram saree gifted by her mother, complemented perfectly with a choker-style emerald neck piece and a pearl necklace.

Meanwhile, Ranveer opted for a golden embroidered Sherwani and a black Churidar designed by Rohit Bal. The couple will host a wedding reception in Mumbai at The Grand Hyatt on November 28 and December 1.

