Ranveer-Deepika Bengaluru wedding reception: Duo look regal in these pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are having a grand wedding reception held in Bengaluru on Wednesday, and the photos from the ceremony are drool-worthy

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Pallav Paliwal and Instagram.

Newly married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are in Bengaluru, the latter's hometown. The couple are hosting a grand wedding reception on Wednesday at the Leela Palace hotel, which was chosen by Deepika. The preparations were minutely taken care by Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone. In the Bangaluru reception, the guests will majorly be from Deepika's side, and her father Prakash Padukone's friends and other family relatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onNov 21, 2018 at 6:04am PST

Reportedly, the guests will be served South Indian food. Prior to the preparations of the reception, Deepika's mother Ujjala personally went to the venue a couple of times for tastings. Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been styled by ace designer Sabyasachi.

After this, the couple will also host a wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28 and December 1 for their industry friends. The entire tinsel town will be gracing their Mumbai reception.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in a lavish Konkani and Sindhi style wedding on November 14 and 15 in Italy. The 'Ram-Leela' couple returned to India on November 18 and were welcomed at the airport by the huge fanfare. From the airport, the couple headed straight to Ranveer Singh's Bandra residence for the 'Graha Pravesh' ritual. They also stepped out to wave out at fans, and also greet the media personnel gathered outside their residence.

While Deepika and Ranveer look like a dreamy couple, watch the duo walk hand-in-hand as they grace their reception stage.

The couple also released a few images from the wedding reception on Tuesday. Dressed in traditional outfits, Ranveer and Deepika look all lost in love with pretty henna in their hands. The first image shows Deepika spreading her hands for the henna to be applied. The second one has the dimpled-beauty dancing her heart out as nobody's watching with the henna clad hands. The third photo has them clicked in a candid moment exchanging some fun conversation, and Ranveer being his usual self, opted for round aviators paired with his traditional wear. The last photo is a family portrait with the couple along with Deepika's family.

Cupid struck between the two on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: RamLeela. Since then they went on to do many films together. RamLeela was their first film together, and ever since they have always been head over heels for each other.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen portraying the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's next, whereas Ranveer is prepping up for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Rohit Shetty's Simmba, 83, and Takht.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates