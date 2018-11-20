Inside photos: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's lavish Konkani and Sindhi style wedding
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared pictures from Konkani and Sindhi traditional ceremony, and we can't stop gushing over them
After their elaborate wedding in Italy's Lake Como, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone landed by the bay and the newly wedded couple received a warm welcome at the actor's Bandra residence.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have already reached Bengaluru for their wedding reception which will be held on November 21, Wednesday. Post reaching Deepika's hometown, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to share some beautiful unseen photos from their Mehendi ceremony, which was held in Italy itself.
Now, when they are busy with their family and friends in Bengaluru, the duo has shared some more pictures from their wedding. And this time, it's not just only Deepika or Ranveer, but both of them, who have shared pretty pictures from both the weddings - Sindhi and Konkani ceremony.
After the grand wedding reception in Bengaluru, the Bajirao Mastani actors will also throw a lavish reception in Mumbai on November 28, and a party on November 24 at their residence.
