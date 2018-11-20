Inside Mehendi Ceremony Photos: Ranveer Singh shares unseen candid moments with Deepika Padukone

bollywood

On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to their respective Instagram accounts to release some more pictures from their mehendi ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dancing at their mehendi ceremony. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh.

The newly married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are in complete awe with each other. Despite the duo being in a relationship for six years, their love is as fresh as a daisy. After their elaborate wedding in Italy's Lake Como, Ranveer and Deepika landed in the bay and received a warm welcome at the actor's Bandra residence. The couple came out of their house to greet and meet the media and had a fun banter with the paparazzi present there.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have reached Bengaluru for their wedding reception which is held on November 21, Wednesday. Post reaching Deepika's hometown, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to share some beautiful unseen photos from their Mehendi ceremony, which was held in Italy itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onNov 20, 2018 at 2:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onNov 20, 2018 at 2:33am PST

Dressed in traditional outfits, Ranveer and Deepika look all lost in love with pretty henna in their hands. The first image shows Deepika spreading her hands for the henna to be applied. The second one has the dimpled-beauty dancing her heart out as nobody's watching with the henna clad hands. The third photo has them clicked in a candid moment exchanging some fun conversation, and Ranveer being his usual self, opted for round aviators paired with his traditional wear. The last photo is a family portrait with the couple along with Deepika's family.

Post the grand wedding reception in Bengaluru, the Bajirao Mastani actors will also throw a lavish reception in Mumbai on November 28, and a party on November 24 at their residence.

Also Read: DeepVeer Wedding's Inside Photos: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Pose With Their Team

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates