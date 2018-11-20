Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who recently married in Italy, were en route to Bengaluru for their wedding reception. The duo was snapped by photographers at the Mumbai airport.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport. Picture/Yogen Shah

After a dreamy wedding at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were snapped returning by the bay at the Mumbai airport. They were on their way to Bengaluru, where the duo will host a grand wedding reception for friends and family on November 21st.



Deepika's expression in this photo is priceless. Pic/Sameer Markande

Ranveer Singh opted for a white traditional attire and a floral Nehru jacket, while Deepika looked beautiful in her ivory Anarkali dress paired with heavily embroidered dupatta. The duo happily posed for the photographers at the Mumbai airport.



Ranveer Singh waves at the photographers. Pic/Yogen Shah

The couple married twice, in a traditional Konkani ceremony and North Indian rituals held on November 14 and 15 respectively. After their wedding, both stars posted pictures of their wedding on their social media accounts and captioned it with heart emoji.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive at the Mumbai airport. Pic/Yogen Shah

The couple was dating for over 6 years before they solemnised their relationship earlier this week. While they kept a no-phone policy for the guests in attendance, both Deepika and Ranveer treated their fans with the two wedding photographs.



Ranveer Singh gives a thumbs up to the photographers. Pic/Sameer Markande

Ranveer and Deepika will host their wedding reception in Bengaluru on November 21 and in Mumbai on November 28. In Mumbai, they will have another celebration for the film fraternity on December 1.



Pic/Yogen Shah

On the work front, Ranveer Singh next will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Deepika will play a real-life character of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's directorial venture.

