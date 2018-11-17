DeepVeer wedding's inside photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose with their team

bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has a huge team, thanks to their stardom. And the duo posing with the crew on their wedding is breaking the internet

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy:fanclubs

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave us a glimpse of their royal wedding at Italy's Lake Como, and now, the duo posing with his team members is breaking the internet.

A lot of intimate pictures from the grand affair have made its way on the web, and people can't stop drooling over the picture-perfect couple. Deepika Padukone's fan page shared a new picture from one of the functions held in Italy, and it is filled with love!

Here's one more from the day of their wedding!

While the couple opted for their favourite couturier - Sabyasachi Mukherjee - for their special day, the highlight of Padukone's bridal trousseau was the veil. In keeping with Sindhi customs, the veil was gifted to Padukone by Singh's family. The intricately designed chunri had 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava' inscribed on it in gold. The wedding was followed by an elaborate lunch that included Sindhi delicacies such as dal pakwan, koki and sev barfi.

Stay tuned for more pictures from DeepVeer's wedding!

