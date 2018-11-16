Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's family portrait is picture perfect
After their wedding pictures, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's family portrait with friends and near and dear ones will make your heart skip a beat
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como, and now, the near and dear ones have shared a picture perfect family portrait with the bride and the groom, and it looks envy-worthy!
The duo exchanged vows in two ceremonies - a traditional Konkani style, and second, in a typical Sindhi tradition. The moment Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding picture hit the internet, it left no stone unturned to take the web by storm. Take a look.
Nitasha Gaurav, Ranveer Singh's stylist shared a pretty family picture, with the caption: "Us and ours #MrsandMrRanveerSingh #deepveerkishaadi #ranveerkishaadi [sic]"
While the couple opted for their favourite couturier - Sabyasachi Mukherjee - for their D-day, the highlight of Padukone's bridal trousseau was the veil. In keeping with Sindhi customs, the veil was gifted to Padukone by Singh's family. The intricately designed chunri had 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava' inscribed on it in gold. The wedding was followed by an elaborate lunch that included Sindhi delicacies such as dal pakwan, koki and sev barfi.
