Bollywood wishes DeepVeer happiness forever after

Nov 16, 2018, 11:49 IST | mid-day online desk

Debuting as "Mrs & Mr" on social media newly-married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone received wishes galore from friends and colleagues

Bollywood wishes DeepVeer happiness forever after
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy:Deepika Padukone's Instagram account

Celebrities Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun and Sonam Kapoor among many others instantly wished "a life full of love, happiness and togetherness" to the newly-weds, every one of them completely floored after the first few images of the Konkani wedding and Anand Karaj were uploaded on Instagram.

Deepika and Ranveer, after two days of wedding ceremonies in the far and dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy, unveiled their first look like a married couple to the public on Thursday.

Both shared two images -- one each from their four-hour-long ceremony according to Konkani traditions on Wednesday and a North Indian style nuptial on Thursday.

Here's what their friends and co-worker have tweeted:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

deepika padukoneranveer singhbollywoodbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Wishing the 'Bajirao' of Bollywood Ranveer Singh a Happy Birthday!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK