Bollywood wishes DeepVeer happiness forever after

Debuting as "Mrs & Mr" on social media newly-married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone received wishes galore from friends and colleagues

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy:Deepika Padukone's Instagram account

Celebrities Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun and Sonam Kapoor among many others instantly wished "a life full of love, happiness and togetherness" to the newly-weds, every one of them completely floored after the first few images of the Konkani wedding and Anand Karaj were uploaded on Instagram.

Deepika and Ranveer, after two days of wedding ceremonies in the far and dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy, unveiled their first look like a married couple to the public on Thursday.

Both shared two images -- one each from their four-hour-long ceremony according to Konkani traditions on Wednesday and a North Indian style nuptial on Thursday.

Here's what their friends and co-worker have tweeted:

Jashn E Ishqa https://t.co/5FTTMdwwiO — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 15, 2018

Congratulations to both of you! May you always find joy together â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @RanveerOfficial https://t.co/mg1B2bUPgp — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) November 15, 2018

Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club ððð«@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018

Lots and lots of love and tons of wishes as you both embark upon this beautiful journey @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone. May this new chapter be full of happiness, good health and love â¤ Congratulations ð — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) November 15, 2018

Beautiful Couple!!!!â¤ï¸ðâ¤ï¸Congratulations @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial May your journey of togetherness be blessed with divine grace, respect, love, happiness & a solid friendship!!â¤ï¸ðð» Dugga Dugga!! ððð»â¤ï¸ Cheers!!!! pic.twitter.com/pu8ReTTyon — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 15, 2018

