Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Bengaluru reception ensemble bowls over B-Town

bollywood

Here's how Bollywood celebs and fans reacted to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Bengaluru reception attires

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at their Bengaluru reception. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Bengaluru reception attires have taken social media by storm, as B-town celebs and fans of the two actors are all praises for the couple. Among B-Town celebs, actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra seemed the most excited, and said the couple never looked more "Ethereal, unreal, surreal"

Meanwhile, actors Dia Mirza and Zareen Khan were rendered speechless as is evident from the heart emoticons they posted as comments on the picture shared by Deepika.

Deepika, who was styled by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, was seen sporting a golden-coloured silk Kanjeevaram saree gifted by her mother, complemented perfectly with a choker-style emerald neck piece and a pearl necklace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onNov 21, 2018 at 6:04am PST

Meanwhile, Ranveer opted for a golden embroidered Sherwani and a black Churidar designed by Rohit Bal.

Fans, too, were floored by how regal the couple looked, as one of the fans called them a perfect couple. Another ardent fan wrote "Woooooooooow supeeeeeer no comment ?????????????????????????? @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh [sic]" on the picture posted by the Deepika.

Business tycoon Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, former Infosys Chief N. R. Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murthy, blogger Anuja Pandey, former Badminton star Pullela Gopichand, ace Badminton player PV Sindhu and India's former cricketing stalwarts Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad arrived for the gala reception.

After the reception at Deepika's hometown, the couple will host a wedding reception in Mumbai at The Grand Hyatt on November 28.

Deepika and Ranveer took off for their destination wedding on November 3. They tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

After their dreamy destination wedding, the two returned to Mumbai on Sunday when they were swarmed by ardent fans and scores of media persons as soon as they stepped out of the Mumbai airport.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI