A guide to help you whip your hair back and forth like Deepika Padukone

If Deepika's hairdo at the shaadi after-party didn't stop her from hitting the dancefloor, so can yours. A guide to dance-proof hair

Deepika Padukone

Traditional low bun

. Blow-dry your hair for a smooth and fine finish. Make sure that you comb out all the waves.

. Do a middle parting and an ear-to-ear parting, which gives clear sections of hair that can work with basis the shape of your face and hair texture.

. Take the lower section and tie it into a ponytail. Put six rollers in the front section of your hair and secure them with pins. These will add bounce to your final look and also add volume.

. Take the appropriate size of hair stuffing and roll the ponytail around it. Secure it at the base of the neck with six bobby pins. The stuffing gives the hair volume and shape.

. Spread the ponytail hair over the stuffing such that it covers it. Use a mild hair hold spray so that the shorter hair doesn't disrupt the style. Open the rollers.

. Stick the maang tikka with a two-way tape on the forehead in the middle of the parting. Secure it to your hair with two crossed bobby pins.

. Make a bouffant out of the front section of your hair and back-comb it to give it volume. Spray some more hair-holding spray and pull the hair back to secure a second ponytail with bobby pins.

. Spread the other segments over the bun, after back-combing it, for finishing. Secure it with pins.

. Curl the front part and tuck it into the bun. You can now fix the required ornaments on the bun.

Time 1 hour

Messy open hair

. Part the hair down the middle as well as ear-to-ear. Secure the four segments with broad clips.

. Straighten your hair.

Now, take the lowermost segment of hair and use the straightener to curl the ends. This gives it the additional bounce.

. Do this carefully for your whole head, in small sections and one at a time. This ensures that the curls don't open. The curls need to be as tight as possible.

. Wrap the straightener around a strand of hair, and pull it as you make your way down the strand.

. Take the mathapatti and secure it above your ears with four bobby pins.

. Secure the maang tikka as well with double-sided tape. Now take some hair from the sides and arrange it around the hair ornaments.

. Make a bouffant out of the front portion of your hair via back combing. Secure the bouffont with two bobby pins.

. Use back combing to give all the front sections of your head some more volume.

. Use a finger scrunch — run your fingers through your hair till the point where the curls begin — to set the front portion in place.

. You can now use the base of the bouffant at the back of your head to attach flowers or hair ornaments.

What to remember

Rashmi Gala, Hairstylist

. Leaving your hair open makes it difficult for it to retain its shape due to humidity. So, place extensions at the ends of the hair. They offer volume and don't unravel.

. Don't apply mehendi on your hair if grey. This discolours the hair and you won't find corresponding extensions. It's best to get your hair coloured prior at a salon.

