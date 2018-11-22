Photos: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff step out in sexy outfits on dinner date

bollywood

Check out pictures from Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's stylish dinner outing in Bandra

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff on dinner date. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

On Tuesday, rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted having a quiet dinner in Bandra's Bastain. Seems like this restaurant is the duo's favourite. They are often snapped spending quality time with each other at this eatery.

While Disha was seen in a white knotted crop top, which she paired with satin palazzos, Tiger was seen in a white vest with denim.

There were rumours of turbulence in Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship due to the former's alleged closeness to his Student of The Year 2 co-actor Tara Sutaria. However, Disha's closeness to Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff tells a different tale.

The Baaghi 2 actors have been hanging out together more than usual, and this rubbishes the rumours of all not being well in their paradise.

On the professional front, after delivering a successful film, Baaghi 2 at the box office, Tiger Shroff is busy shooting for Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2. He also has a film lined up with Hrithik Roshan.

Talking about Disha's professional commitments, she is currently shooting as a trapeze artist, named Radha in Salman Khan's Bharat, which is set in the 1960s. Bharat also has Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to entertain the audience during Eid 2019. Disha also keeps posting visuals from her practice sessions, performing acrobatic stunts and parkour.

Also Read: Disha Patani Looks Sveltering Hot In This Lingerie Photoshoot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates