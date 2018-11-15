Disha Patani looks sveltering hot in this lingerie photoshoot

bollywood-fashion

Once again, Disha Patani surprised her Instagram followers with her latest post

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani.

Disha Patani set the internet into tizzy after posting a super-hot picture of hers in a lingerie. The actress was seen promoting the brand she endorses. The nude lingerie highlighted Disha's perfectly sculpted body. She is undoubtedly one of the major fitness freaks in this industry.

Disha Patani leaves no opportunity to stun her followers with some of her beautiful photos. The Baaghi 2 actress is very religious when it comes to hitting the gym. From performing martial arts to practising acrobatic stunts and parkour, the actress is leaving no stone unturned for her next film.

View this post on Instagram #MyCalvins @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onNov 13, 2018 at 5:30am PST

Talking about Disha's professional commitments, she is currently working as a trapeze artist, named Radha in Salman Khan's Bharat, which is set in the 1960s. Bharat also has Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to entertain the audience during Eid 2019. Disha also keeps posting visuals from her practice sessions, performing acrobatic stunts and parkour.

