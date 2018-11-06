Disha Patani wears sports bra with lehenga to wish her fans on Diwali

bollywood-fashion

The festival of lights has begun and all the Bollywood stars are in a celebratory mood, where each one of them is hosting their B-town friends and fraternity with Diwali parties. The latest entrant to wish fans on this auspicious occasion is Bollywood beauty Disha Patani.

Disha Patani took to her Instagram account and shared a beautiful photo, which also screamed bold simultaneously. Dressed in an embellished mesh lehenga, she paired it with a sports bra. This mix-and-match combo definitely was worth the experiment! With a diya in hand, dewy makeup and fewer accessories, Disha Patani looked no less than a princess. The highlight of the look was her million dollar smile.

While many of them loved Disha's look, there were a few detractors who had a field day by calling her out for "disrespecting Indian tradition" by wearing this outfit. The actress paid no heed to these comments and simply disabled her comment section from that post.

Talking about Disha's professional commitments, she is currently working as a trapeze artist, named Radha in Salman Khan's Bharat, which is set in the 1960s. Bharat also has Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to entertain the audience during Eid 2019.

