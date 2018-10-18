Disha Patani scorches in this hot photo

bollywood

Disha Patani took to her Instagram account to share a sizzling picture of her from an ad shoot

Disha Patani

Disha Patani added to the October heat by sharing a sizzling hot picture from an endorsement shoot on Wednesday. She wrote, "Just wrapped a great association... coming up real soon (sic)." She took the Internet by storm by flaunting her well-toned body. Fans found the sultry picture too hot to handle.

Disha Patani leaves no opportunity to stun her followers with some of her beautiful photos. The Baaghi 2 actress is very religious when it comes to hitting the gym. From performing martial arts to practising acrobatic stunts and parkour, the actress is leaving no stone unturned for her next film. Disha will be seen in Salman Khan's film Bharat, where she plays the character of a trapeze artist. Disha also posted visuals from her practice sessions, performing acrobatic stunts and parkour.

In a recent interview talking about working with Salman, she said: "He is very nice. He is a great human being and he's a great co-star. We are working very hard for the film. We are doing different scenes and action. It has been really nice and it has been really great."

