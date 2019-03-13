Jackie Shroff spills some beans about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship

bollywood

While Tiger Shroff prefers staying mum about his relationship with Disha Patani, his actor-dad, Jackie Shroff spoke about their equation

[R] Jackie Shroff's Photo: AFP [L] Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's Photo: Yogen Shah

Although Tiger Shroff has never made his relationship official with Disha Patani, gossip mills are abuzz that Tiger and Disha are a thing. The two refrain from speaking about each other and maintain that they share a good equation with each other and are great friends. However, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tiger's actor-father, Jackie Shroff has spilled the beans about his son's relationship with Disha.

Speaking about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Jackie revealed, "Tiger found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and workout together. She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life, for now, they are just friends."

Taking pride in how Tiger is setting an example for kids and how he's loved amongst all age-groups, Jackie Shroff added, "God is kind, what else can you expect from your child! Tiger is setting an example for other kids to follow. He sleeps by 10.30 pm and is up by 6 am… He respects people and focuses on his craft… He steers clear of malice and is a man on a mission. Even for a porcupine, his child is soft, so I won’t say more. Children love him and so do mothers, and grandmothers. I hope it always remains that way."

There was also news about Tiger purchasing an eight-bedroom flat for his parents in Khar. Describing it as an emotional moment, Sr. Shroff said that they never wanted to it. "But Tiger thought we should have a house and has been slogging to make the dream come true," said the proud father to the tabloid.

On the professional front, Jackie Shroff has his film, Romeo Akbar Walter up for its release on April 12, 2019, and Bharat with Salman Khan. Speaking about his meeting with Salman Khan, the 62-year-old said, "I met Salman during his growing up years while filming Falak whose dialogue was penned by his father, Salim Khan saab... Salman’s still a teenager for me, a child, his eyes shining with his love for me and reflecting his awe."

Also Read: Did Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff just make their relationship official?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only