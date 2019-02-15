Did Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff just make their relationship official?

bollywood

While the speculation of their romance has been in the air for quite a while now, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have never admitted to any of the rumours on record.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

After keeping their rumoured relationship under tight wraps and maintaining their "just friends" tag for a long while, it seems like Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have made it official this Valentine's Day.

While the speculation of their romance has been in the air for quite a while now, the two have never admitted to any of the rumours on record. However, the two have pushed social media into frenzy with their latest Instagram post.

On February 14, Tiger Shroff took to his social media account and announced that he is taken. "Turns out I"m taken," the caption read. The post included a picture in which Tiger Shroff can be seen kissing a ring on his index finger.

View this post on Instagram Turns out I’m taken. ðð A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onFeb 14, 2019 at 12:52am PST

While people were still trying to figure out if Tiger's post was directed towards Disha Patani, the "M.S. Dhoni" actor put all the speculation to rest by posting a similar picture flaunting her ring on the index finger with the caption, "Someone popped the question, and I said yes."

View this post on Instagram Someone popped the question, and I said yes... A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onFeb 14, 2019 at 2:44am PST

While fans are wondering if they are engaged, it should be noted that the rings they are wearing are on index fingers and not on their ring fingers, which might mean it is a promise ring.

