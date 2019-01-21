Photos: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani ace the casual look for their lunch date

bollywood

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted on a lunch date in Bandra, Mumbai

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Tiger Shroff took his rumoured ladylove Disha Patani for a lunch date to their favourite restaurant, Bastian, in Bandra, Mumbai. The alleged couple is more than often snapped visiting this eatery. Whenever Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff is around in the city, she accompanies the couple and the trio is often caught spending time at this place.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Sunday outing was captured by the shutterbugs. The Baaghi pair opted for comfy attires, where Tiger was seen in an army green tee with denim, and Disha looked flawless in her regular no makeup look and the pink flowy dress.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the professional front, Disha Patani is training extremely hard for her next. She will be seen playing the character of a trapeze artist in Salman Khan's Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Disha, who is known for her sultry body and pretty face stands tall as a fitness artist in the entire young Bollywood brigade. The actress is a fitness freak, and her social media account is proof enough with tough videos from her training session.

Talking about Tiger Shroff, he has a choc-o-block schedule. The actor had a great year with Baaghi 2 being a blockbuster, He had emerged as the youngest Bollywood actor to clock the fastest century. On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Student of the year 2 starring Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, a film with YRF alongside Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3.

Also Read: Photos: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's cosy vacation in Maldives

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates