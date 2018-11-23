Disha Patani gives a seductive look in this black sultry lingerie

bollywood

Disha Patani has got everyone talking about her latest Instagram post where she is seen in a black sporty lingerie

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani.

Trust Disha Patani to surprise her followers with some of the best looks of hers! On Thursday, Disha shared a fabulous photo in a black sporty lingerie, and this one will surely leave you drooling over her hot bod. The actress is the ambassador of the brand she's sporting in this picture. Disha is seen giving some major fitness goals with this post on her Instagram account.

Disha Patani has now touched 15 million followers on Instagram becoming one of the fastest actresses to do so. Also a fitness diva, the Bharat actress keeps sharing pictures of her workout regimes on Instagram. Those videos and photos from the gym and workout station are definitely an inspiration to hit the gym and stay fit. The Baaghi 2 actress also has an impeccable fashion sense, which is evident enough through her Instagram posts. Both, Disha and Tiger always step out in style for their dates.

Talking about Disha's professional commitments, she is currently shooting as a trapeze artist, named Radha in Salman Khan's Bharat, which is set in the 1960s. Bharat also has Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to entertain the audience during Eid 2019. Disha also keeps posting visuals from her practice sessions, performing acrobatic stunts and parkour.

Also Read: Photos: Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Step Out In Sexy Outfits On Dinner Date

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates