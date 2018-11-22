Disha Patani races to 15 million mark on Instagram!

bollywood

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a lethal combination of beauty with brains, who's hardwork and talent speaks for herself and reflects in her performances. Disha Patani always treats her followers with beautiful pictures from her photoshoots, which has resulted in an increase in the number of followers following her on Instagram

Disha Patani has now touched 15 million followers on Instagram becoming one of the fastest actresses to do so. She is also a fitness diva and keeps sharing pictures of her workout regimes on Instagram. Those videos and photos from the gym and workout station are definitely an inspiration to hit the gym and stay fit. The Baaghi 2 actress also has an impeccable fashion sense, which is evident through her Instagram posts and dates with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. Both, Disha and Tiger always step out in style for their dates.

Talking about Disha's professional commitments, she is currently shooting as a trapeze artist, named Radha in Salman Khan's Bharat, which is set in the 1960s. Bharat also has Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to entertain the audience during Eid 2019. Disha also keeps posting visuals from her practice sessions, performing acrobatic stunts and parkour.

