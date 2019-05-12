Disha Patani's chemistry with Salman Khan in Slow Motion racks 50 million views

bollywood

The song features Disha Patani in a yellow saree and later, as a trapeze artist. The stellar performance will get you grooving on it

A still from Slow Motion

Disha Patani's chemistry with Salman Khan has got all the attention of the audience from all over and the social media is abuzz with the new pairing. The video of their song 'Slow Motion' which created waves all across has already racked 50 million views in less than a month!

The actress also, recently shared a story on her Instagram as well which is a testimony to Disha's popularity amongst the masses. The actress has set the song on fire with her sizzling looks and the groovy steps. The song features the actress in a yellow saree and later, as a trapeze artist. The stellar performance will get you grooving on it.

Catchy beats and sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Disha Patani is the perfect combination of a promising entertainer. The fitness icon, Disha has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek into her routine, time and again.

Disha has been soaring the temperature high on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy, being hailed as the hottest diva!

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni - An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.

Even since the release of Bharat's first song, Slow Motion, the Salman Khan and Disha Patani-starrer has been creating an uproar amongst the audience, highlighting the sizzling chemistry between the duo. The makers have unveiled the exclusive behind the scenes video showcasing the making of the song.

Talking about the BTS, video director Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Slow Motion is actually a song which resonates his Jawaani as we see his youth in the film." Vishal added, "This was meant to be the only kind of celebration. We made Slow Motion thinking about Bhaang and that vibe."

Watch The BTS Of The Slow Motion Song:

An excited Shreya Ghoshal shared, "I am very excited because it's from one of the most anticipated films of the year." Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant said, "Ali's brief was yeh gaana hora hai when Salman is meant to be in his 20s. I was like Wow. Then there is bhaang, there is holi and then there is a circus and that's the other challenge."

Bharat, which showcases Salman Khan's life through six decades, highlights the era of the 60s and 70s where the song stands testimony to the period. Ali Abbas Zafar adds, "In the periphery of 60s- 70s, this international circus used to be a big deal when someone would call Rambo circus, the Russian circus. So it was a mad mix, dancers who have travelled from all over the world would come and we had people from Russia, Thailand and all over Europe (sic)."

The classy set-up is conceptualised by ace professionals. Adding to this, Sunil Grover says, "There were dancers, there were horses dressed up in various fancy clothes and the whole set up was like a dream."

Bharat's trailer was one of the most-awaited trailers of this year and is already breaking the records, receiving a great deal of response from across the nation. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, and releases on Eid, 2019.

