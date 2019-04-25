Bharat Slow Motion Song: Salman Khan and Disha Patani will steal your heart in slo-mo

bollywood

Bollywood has always surprised the audience with interesting pairings. Now, its Salman Khan romancing Disha Patani in Bharat, that has left everyone curious to see the pair on screen

Salman Khan and Disha Patani/picture courtesy: YouTube

The Slow Motion song featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani was released on April 25. Earlier this week, the trailer of Salman's Bharat was released, and the audience was all praise for Disha Patani's look in the film and her chemistry with Salman. The makers of Bharat, after leaving fans asking for more of Salman Khan and his different avatars, have finally released the much-awaited song, Slow Motion. This one, which was seen playing in the background in the trailer, has left the audience talking about Salman Khan's chemistry with Disha Patani.

As soon as the teaser was dropped, the whole internet showered Disha with love and praises. The sparkling chemistry between the duo, Disha's saree-clad look and her dance moves have become the talk of the town.

Soon enough, Disha was trending on Twitter. The actress dons a yellow saree which makes us nostalgic taking us back to the '90s and Raveena Tandon's look in Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Disha Patani is currently shooting for her film Malang in which she is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Recently, her song Har Ghoont Mein Swag Hain has released, which has already become a hit among the audience.

Watch the video of Slow Motion here:

The song shows the era of 1964s The Great Russian Circus. Sung by Vishal and Shekhar, featuring Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal, the song is composed by Meghdeep Bose and lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. The lyrics are highly catchy and are set to become the groove of the year. The song's video features Disha in a yellow saree, and she has set the temperature soaring with the new number.

Bharat is one of the biggest releases of 2019, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Apart from Salman, the film features Katrina Kaif as the female lead, along with Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and others in pivotal roles.

