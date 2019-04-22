Bharat trailer: Disha Patani looks stunning in her retro look!

bollywood

Bharat trailer: Right after Salman Khan's entry, we see Disha Patani wearing a shimmery trapeze artist dress bringing all the glamour to the screens

Disha Patani in Bharat trailer

Bharat makers released the trailer of the Salman Khan-starrer film, and Disha Patani is looking exceptionally stunning in the three minutes video. Right after Salman Khan's entry, we see Disha wearing a shimmery trapeze artist dress bringing all the glamour to the screens. The very next look brings out the drop dead gorgeous as a glowing shell in a yellow saree, blazing through the screens.

Both the actors, Salman and Disha are seen shaking their leg in the trailer, keeping the audience's anticipation at its peak. Salman looks dapper in all the different looks he has donned for the film. His acrobatic scenes with Disha Patani is bound to mesmerize you.



Disha Patani in a still from Bharat trailer

Bharat boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid, 2019.



Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Bharat trailer

On the professional front, Disha Patani is all set for her much-anticipated release this year with Salman Khan's Bharat. Hailing from a small town Bareilly, the actress has come a long way in such a short span of time with her spellbinding performances.

Her film, Baaghi 2 with rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, smashed Box Office records to become a blockbuster and emerged as one of the highest grossing films of 2018. After being a part of blockbuster films such as M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, Disha will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan and the recently announced Anees Bazmee's next along with Mohit Suri's Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur.

