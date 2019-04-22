Bharat trailer out: The Salman Khan-starrer is an intriguing tale of a man and a nation

bollywood

The makers of Bharat have just released the official trailer of the much-awaited Salman Khan-starrer. The three minutes 11 seconds clip promises an interesting movie

A still from the Bharat trailer

The makers of the much-awaited film, Bharat, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, have released the official trailer of the film and it sure looks fascinating. Salman Khan took to social media to share the trailer of Bharat with his fans and captioned the video, "Journey of a man and a nation together #BharatTrailer"

Bharat is in the eye of all the attention from Salman's fans, from the various posters that have given some vibrant looks of the star to the sneak peeks, until now. The extent of his looks spans from a young biker to grey-bearded adult. The Bharat trailer has everything packed to the brim of excitement. Emotions, historic moments, action sequences and Salman Khan's starry touch.

Check out the Bharat trailer here:

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in her curly-haired look in the trailer. Her minimal makeup and green sari make her look sterner than what we're used to seeing her, but she looks gorgeous all the same.



Katrina Kaif in a still from the Bharat trailer

Disha Patani who portrays the role of a trapeze artist is a vision in her retro look. Her short hair and glowing smile brighten up the trailer even more.



Disha Patani in a still from the Bharat trailer

The trailer is sure to leave you breathless with so much to watch in just over three minutes. Salman Khan has got the perfect Eid gift planned for his fans and the trailer is the testimony with its enormous depiction of the film.

Here's what Salman Khan tweeted:

The makers of Bharat also shared character posters of Salman Khan featuring his five avatars from the film. Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid, 2019.

Also read: Watch video: Salman Khan treats his fans with Bharat's motion poster

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates