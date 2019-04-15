Bharat poster: Salman Khan's salt-and-pepper look from the film revealed

bollywood

Salman Khan treated his fans with a new poster from his upcoming film Bharat. The picture had a much older looking titular character of Salman from the film.

Salman Khan in Bharat poster

Bharat new poster is out! Salman Khan's look from his upcoming Eid release is finally here and it features the actor looking all intense and rugged in grey hair. Treating his fans with a sneak peek into his character from the film, the actor tweeted, "Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain (My life has been much more colourful than the white hair in my head and my beard.) [sic]"

Bharat is one of the biggest releases of 2019, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Apart from Salman, the film features Katrina Kaif as the female lead, along with Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and others in pivotal roles.

According to reports, the 'Dabangg' actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film, spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The team of Bharat has finally started giving fans a closer look at the film. In January, the makers of the Salman Khan-starrer had unveiled the first teaser of the film. The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser showed the Race 3 actor in different avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.

Also view: Atul Agnihotri shares a photo from Salman Khan's Bharat set

On Sunday, Katrina had posted a picture on Instagram from the sets of the drama-adventure film. This is Salman's third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan in 2016 and Tiger Zinda Hai in the following year. Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina were last seen together in Tiger Zinda Hai. The trailer of Bharat will be out on April 24, while the film is slated to hit the screens on Eid this year.

Trade analyst and film critic took to Twitter to share the first poster of Bharat as well. He tweeted:

The wait is over... Salman Khan... First look poster of #Bharat... Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar... 5 June 2019 release. #Eid2019 pic.twitter.com/4w3uNl7aKN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2019

Watch Bharat teaser

Also read: Salman Khan on his success: I don't know what I'm surviving on

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates