Atul Agnihotri shares a photo from Salman Khan's Bharat set

Atul Agnihotri on Saturday shared a picture of the lead actor Salman Khan from sets of the movie

Salman Khan. Pic: Instagram/@atulreellife

Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri on Saturday shared a picture of the lead actor Salman Khan from sets of Bharat. In the candid picture, the Dabangg star is dressed in an off-white kurta pajama. Sporting black sun-glasses Salman looked nothing but handsome.

The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar has been garnering attention on social media, with the makers' revealing photographs from the sets leaving Salman Khan fans spellbound and wanting for more. Generating further curiosity, Ali Abbas Zafar recently announced that the trailer of the much-anticipated movie will be releasing on 3rd week of April. The film's promo will be showcased on April 26 with the much-awaited Marvel film Avengers: Endgame.

Yes the trailer of @Bharat_TheFilm is locked , we are into final stages of post production , it will come out in 3rd week of April . This one is a very special film , Nervous , anxious & excited ðÂÂÂ . May god bless us all . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 24, 2019

The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. This film, which has a time-traveller storyline, has blocked an Eid release, thus hitting theatres on June 5, 2019. Bharat will see Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part, which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

