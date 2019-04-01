Here's what makes Bharat special for Disha Patani

bollywood

Disha Patani, who will be next seen in Bharat, reveals that she has a personal reason for signing the Salman Khan-starrer

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has said that working with Salman Khan so early in her career and being a part of a story revolving around India are two big reasons for her doing Bharat, but the prime reason is her sister Khushboo, who is in the defence forces.

Elaborating on this, Disha said her hardworking and disciplined sibling was an inspiration for her to take up this film. Disha shared, "I have seen my sister contribute to our country as a part of the Indian Army. I always looked up to her and Bharat is going to be very special and filled with sentiments for me."

The actress will be seen showcasing some high-octane action moves in Bharat. Disha will be seen playing the role of a trapeze artist in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial. Hailing from a small town Bareilly, the actress has come a long way in such a short span of time.

The actress has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatics and stunts giving an insight into her routine. Disha has also been soaring the temperature on social media by posting her pictures and sending her fans into a frenzy.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni - An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than Rs 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan. She also has the recently announced Malang, which is Anees Bazmee and Mohit Suri's next.

