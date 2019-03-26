Tiger Shroff can't get over Disha Patani's swimsuit photo, here's proof

bollywood

Disha Patani is back with her swimsuit post but this time it has grabbed rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff's attention

Disha Patani shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Disha Patani is back with a promotional feed on her Instagram account. The actress is seen posing in a hot pink swimsuit, flaunting her toned body for the camera.

Disha, who is the ambassador of a popular luxury fashion brand, keeps posting such pictures on her social media handle. The 26-year-old welcomed the summer season with this post and captioned it, "Hello, Summer! [sic]."

View this post on Instagram Hello, Summer! âÂÂï¸Â #MyCalvins @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMar 25, 2019 at 12:12am PDT

Ardent followers of Disha Patani must have realised that there's something different about this photo than the previous ones. The difference is - the picture got a fiery comment by Disha's alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The actor generally refrains from commenting anything on social media, other than posting his film, dance and fitness photos or videos. However, looks like, this time around, Tiger couldn't stop himself from commenting on this photo of his Baaghi 2 actress.

Evidently, Tiger Shroff found this picture of Disha Patani extremely hot. Take a look:

Are Tiger and Disha too, making it socially official? The Baaghi pair is often spotted for luncheons and dinner nights together in Bandra. They have also attended high-profile weddings and other prominent events as a pair.

While Disha often stays mum over this, Tiger Shroff has started opening up about his and Disha's equation, although he's never really spilled the beans and maintains the 'We are just friends' statement. Disha is also seen on outings with Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff, and they all look at ease and comfortable in each other's company.

Recently, Tiger's actor-father, Jackie Shroff also opened up about his son and Disha's relationship. However, on the professional front, Disha will be seen in Mohit Suri's Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur. She will also be seen playing the character of a trapeze artist in Salman Khan's Bharat by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Talking about Tiger Shroff, he is currently shooting for Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2, helmed by Punit Malhotra. He will also be seen in YRF's Hrithik vs Tiger, Rambo and Baaghi 3.

