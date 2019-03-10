Shah Rukh-Gauri, Tiger-Disha walk hand-in-hand at Akash Ambani's wedding

bollywood-fashion

Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff made a charismatic entry at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand wedding with their better halves, Gauri Khan and Disha Patani respectively at Jio World Centre, BKC

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan and Tiger Shroff with Disha Patani. All Pictures: Shadab Khan/Yogen Shah

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding is undoubtedly one of the grandest events of 2019. Son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani took his wedding vows with Shloka Mehta, the daughter of a diamond merchant, Russell Mehta on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

The crème de la crème of the business and glamour world made their presence felt at Akash and Shloka's wedding. A plethora of beauty and style was offered on the red carpet by socialities and celebrities alike. Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan who attended the wedding with wife Gauri Khan spelt royalty at the wedding. Dressed in a pure floral white-embroidered sherwani with dhoti and brown shoes, Shah Rukh looked royal with those hazel streaks and a golden neckpiece. On the other hand, wifey Gauri Khan kept it lowkey, yet chic, in an ivory-coloured sheer saree. She accentuated her look with a bracelet and bouncy hair. The couple was a delight for the photographers.

Another couple who made heads turn at Akash and Shloka's wedding ceremony was Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Although the couple hasn't made it official yet, their joint appearances in public speak enough about their relationship. Disha was dressed in a traditional outfit that accentuated her svelte physique and Tiger opted for a blue jacket with grey pants and brown shoes with a matte finish. The couple looked beautiful together, and the way they posed together almost seemed to scream "it's official!"

Other couples who made a splashing entry at the wedding were Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao, Siddharth Roy Kapur with Vidya Balan and Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aamir Khan opted for a white sherwani while Kiran looked sweet in a navy blue and golden lehenga.

Siddharth Roy Kapur opted for a traditional off-white khaadi sherwani with a sleeveless blue jacket and actor-wife Vidya Balan was dressed in a pearl-white saree with a red blouse.

Abhishek Bachchan wore an Aztec print peach sherwani. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a dark blue lehenga and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan looked pretty in pink.

