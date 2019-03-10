See Photos: Radhika Merchant dazzles in an orange lehenga at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding

famous-personalities

Radhika Merchant added a splash of colour to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, while the Ambani family was seen in shades of pink

Radhika Merchant looked dapper in an orange lehenga. Pic/Yogen Shah

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. The newly-married couple's wedding was attended by various prominent personalities from global business, politics, Bollywood, and sports industries. The lovebirds, who are childhood friends, got married in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.



Radhika Merchant looks dapper in an orange lehenga. Pic/Yogen Shah

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani left no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion of their son Akash Ambani's wedding to Shloka Mehta, at BKC in Mumbai. The entire Ambani family was seen in shades of pink. But it was Radhika Merchant who stole the show with her dapper look in orange.



Nita Ambani walks hand-in-hand with Radhika Merchant.

Radhika's look at Akash and Shloka's wedding has taken the internet by a storm and we can't stop gushing over her ethereal avatar. For the wedding, Radhika donned an orange lehenga orange lehenga and paired it up with stunning jewellery and simple make-up.



Radhika Merchant is smiling for the cameras as the Ambani family poses for the paparazzi!

Sporting a vibrant orange lehenga, Radhika looked beautiful as ever and it was her dapper look that got us all swooning! Radhika opted for an elaborate lehenga with elephant and floral motifs and paired it with a gold polka-dotted choli. She complimented her look with a matching dupatta. She also wore a stunning diamond necklace and matching earrings. She tied her hair in a puffy ponytail, which took her look to a notch higher.



Radhika Merchant in Sabyasachi lehenga

Radhika has always made a mark with her chic, glam and fabulous fashionista choices. Be it attending Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Nirmala or donning the ice-blue Sabyasachi lehenga. Radhika is setting major fashion goals.



Radhika Merchant at the inauguration of Dhirubhai Ambani square, BKC. Pic/Yogen Shah

Just a few days before Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, Radhika was spotted with Mukesh and Nita Ambani at the inauguration of Dhirubhai Ambani square at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. At the event, Radhika Merchant looked gorgeous in a pretty pink embroidered suit, which was paired with a zari dupatta and pink pants. She appeared in minimal makeup and half-tied hair. Her ensemble was coordinated with a pearl choker necklace and pink lips.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates