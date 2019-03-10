Video: Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani make a royal entry at wedding

famous-personalities

In a video that is doing the sound of social media, bride Shloka Mehta makes a grand bridal entry at her wedding as she walks down the aisle while her brothers carry the phoolon ki chadar upon her head

Shloka Mehta. Pic/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani married his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex on Saturday evening.

In a video that is doing the sound of social media, bride Shloka Mehta makes a grand bridal entry at her wedding as she walks down the aisle while her brothers carry the phoolon ki chadar upon her head. The blushing bride Shloka Mehta looked pretty as ever as she opted for a red and gold bridal ensemble on her wedding day. Beaming with joy and excitement, Shloka walked slowly and steadily towards would-be hubby Akash Ambani for the Jai Mala ceremony.

View this post on Instagram #shlokamehta entry at the wedding A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onMar 9, 2019 at 8:01pm PST

In another video that has gone viral on the internet, groom Akash Ambani is seen walking towards the wedding mandap as he holds his parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani's hands. Following the groom is his twin-sister Isha Ambani and her hubby Anand Piramal. Isha is seen donning a pink embellished lehenga while hubby Anand donned a pastel coloured kurta-pajama with a jacket.

View this post on Instagram The Ambani's made a grand entry A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onMar 9, 2019 at 8:03pm PST

In the end, Akash's younger brother Anant Ambani who walked hand-in-hand with rumored girlfriend Radhika Merchant towards the wedding mandap.

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, as well as cricketer Hardik Pandya danced away to singer Mika Singh's live tracks as industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash made his way to wed his childhood friend Shloka, the daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta. The lively and colourful "baraat", also saw the groom's parents - Mukesh and Nita Ambani - and sister Isha Ambani groove.

The groom Akash Ambani looked dapper in a soft pink, intricately embroidered and sequinned sherwani, while the bride Shloka Mehta chose a traditional red for the D-Day.

When the two met for the Jai Mala ceremony, Akash Ambani got playful as he couldn't get his eyes off Shloka. He was seen adorning his beautiful and soon-to-be wife Shloka Mehta.

Also View: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding celebration: What's the plan today

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates