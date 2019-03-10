Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding celebration: What's the plan today

famous-personalities

A one-of-a-kind show involving a musical fountain-cum-dance show, set on the theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, will be a key highlight at the wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

After the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding on March 9, a celebration night will be held on Sunday evening, followed by a grand reception on Monday. Today, (March 10) a musical fountain show has been lined up at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Modelled on the raas leela, it will also have over 150 Indian and international artistes performing, apart from an aerial dance act signifying the symmetry between water, earth, and sky. It will be held at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, a gateway to the Jio World Centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

On March 9, Akash Ambani kickstarted the wedding festivities by offering prayers to his paternal grandfather, late Dhirubhai Ambani, and maternal grandfather, late Ravindrabhai Dalal.

The wedding venue was decked up with elaborate floral arrangements set according to a garden theme, complete with a faux waterfall, floral figurines, a fountain and a grand stage with a huge Krishna idol done up with flowers. Live music added to the festivities at the wedding gala, which saw the Who's Who of the cinema, political, business and sports world.