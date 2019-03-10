Nita Ambani weaves her love for Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta in lehenga
Nita Ambani's floral lehenga choli had 'Shubhaarambh' written in the center along with Akash and Shloka's names on the side
Akash Ambani's wedding with Shloka Mehta was no less than a fairy-tale. The couple was surrounded by their loved ones and what is evident from pictures is Nita Ambani's happiness that knew no bounds. For her son Akash's wedding, Nita Ambani wore a special detailed embroidered lehenga dedicated to her son and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.
Nita Ambani's floral lehenga choli had 'Shubhaarambh' written in the center along with Akash and Shloka's names on the side. Husband Mukesh Ambani complemented his wife by wearing floral sherwani. Here's the photo of Nita Ambani's lehenga.
Here's how Nita Ambani twinned with husband Mukesh Ambani.
Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani. Pic/Yogen Shah
Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, as well as cricketer Hardik Pandya danced away to singer Mika Singh's live tracks as industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash made his way to wed his childhood friend Shloka, the daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta. The celebrities joined the lively and colourful "baraat", which also saw the groom's parents -- Mukesh and Nita Ambani -- and sister Isha Ambani groove.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married on March 9 in Mumbai. The wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son with Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona, will continue on March 10 and 11.
