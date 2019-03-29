Disha Patani hops Goa to Mumbai for her commitments

bollywood

Disha Patani is caught between two work commitments in different states, however, the actress will be flying from one city to another travelling around the clock to ensure her work doesn't suffer

Disha Patani has garnered a humungous fanbase amongst as well as built a strong name in the brand circuit. Owing to the same, the actress is packed with shoot schedules catering to films as well as brand endorsements.

Currently, the actress is shooting in Goa for her upcoming film Malang, however, the actress also has a brand event in Mumbai on Friday. Therefore, Disha will wrap shoot in Goa to fly down to Mumbai for only a couple of hours to attend the event and resume shoot in Goa post the event.

The Baaghi 2 actress has seen a series of hits in the past and has already made herself busy with some huge movies under her sleeves. Disha's year is all set to begin with Bharat.

Disha will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in her upcoming next Bharat. The actress will be seen performing high-octane gymnastics as she would be essaying the role of a trapeze artist in Abbas Zafar's directorial.

The actress has been soaring the temperature on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy. The actress was recently seen posing in a hot pink swimsuit, flaunting her toned body for the camera. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram Hello, Summer! âÂÂï¸Â #MyCalvins @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMar 25, 2019 at 12:12am PDT

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan and the recently announced Anees Bazmee's next and Mohit Suri's next Malang

