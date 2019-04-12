Salman Khan on his success: I don't know what I'm surviving on

bollywood

Salman Khan, who continues to rule the box office and audience hearts talks about his contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and the younger boys, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his franchise, Dabangg's third instalment in Madhya Pradesh. Amidst this, he gave an interview to DNA, where he spoke about once being the less celebrated star of the three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. He has also spoken about how the current generation stars make them constantly to be on their toes.

When the publication asked Salman that from being the lesser celebrated actor out of the three Khans to now cherishing superstardom, how does he perceive it. To which, he gave the answer in typical 'Sallu' style. "By the grace of God, the films that I'm choosing have done well. But it is not as if Aamir or Shah Rukh are choosing bad or worse films. There are times when the movies I've chosen, to the best of my knowledge, haven't worked. And then one film works and you're back. SRK is a legend, as is Aamir. A bad movie here or there may happen, but they will always come back. Actually, tension toh mera hai. Aamir and SRK know their craft. I've heard people saying they're not so sure about me (laughs)!"

The 53-year old actor was further asked what is it that he is tensed about. The actor said it was the current generation stars that make them be on their toes. "My thing is that I'm surviving on mediocre talent and luck. Actually, I don't know what I'm surviving on, but I'm surviving. Mere ups and downs toh hote rahenge. By the grace of God, hamari fan following itni tagdi hai. There's also Akki (Akshay Kumar), Hrithik (Roshan) and Ajay (Devgn). Then, there are the new boys — Tiger (Shroff), Ranveer (Singh) and Varun (Dhawan). Everyone is so good that all of us will also have to, you know, be on our toes."

Salman also spoke about refraining from kissing on screen or either endorsing it through his home production. "I just want to make clean, entertaining films. I'm constantly wondering if I'm doing the right thing or the wrong thing because there are bizarre trends today. The kind of films that are being made (especially some of the stuff jo web pe aa raha hai) are shocking! I can't even watch the stuff, but people are watching it. Even now when a kissing scene comes on screen, we're all awkward. See it whichever way you want, but I will put my heft behind clean cinema."

"So, instead of ones and twos coming in to watch movies, I'd rather want our banner to have films where people know they will have the naughtiness, humour, action and romance, but all of us can watch them together. That's what I want to keep it to. Aur agar koi picture 'A' rated hogi, then it will be because of action. I'm not for kissing and nudity in films at all," concluded Salman Khan.

